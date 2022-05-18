Wong Yeung-tat co-founded the now defunct localist group Civic Passion. Photo: SCMP
Hong Kong national security police tell founder of digital media outlet Passion Times to remove ‘sensitive’ online posts

  • Posts by Passion Times contain not only sensitive content, but allegedly endanger national security, says source familiar with the case
  • National security police visit home and office of outlet’s founder Wong Yeung-tat and issue letter to him

Clifford LoNg Kang-chung
Clifford Lo and Ng Kang-chung

Updated: 9:38pm, 18 May, 2022

