Wong Yeung-tat co-founded the now defunct localist group Civic Passion. Photo: SCMP
Hong Kong national security police tell founder of digital media outlet Passion Times to remove ‘sensitive’ online posts
- Posts by Passion Times contain not only sensitive content, but allegedly endanger national security, says source familiar with the case
- National security police visit home and office of outlet’s founder Wong Yeung-tat and issue letter to him
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
Wong Yeung-tat co-founded the now defunct localist group Civic Passion. Photo: SCMP