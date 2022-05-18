Russia previously tried to block Telegram. Photo: DPA
Hong Kong privacy watchdog ‘considers blocking Telegram over doxxing concerns’ but experts pour cold water on ‘futile’ exercise
- Privacy Commissioner Ada Chung thinking about invoking regulations for the first time to restrict people’s access to the service, source says
- Proposal stokes fears it will deal a blow to free flow of information in the city
