Bride’s Pool Road is known to be popular venue for illegal races. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong police appeal for witnesses after motorcycle crash claims life of 19-year-old rider

  • Rider, 19, lost control of Kawasaki Ninja and hit roadside barrier, throwing him four metres down slope near Chung Mei
  • Motorcycle travelled along narrow Bride’s Pool Road known to be popular venue for illegal races

Clifford Lo
Updated: 2:07pm, 19 May, 2022

