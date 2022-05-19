Bride’s Pool Road is known to be popular venue for illegal races. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong police appeal for witnesses after motorcycle crash claims life of 19-year-old rider
- Rider, 19, lost control of Kawasaki Ninja and hit roadside barrier, throwing him four metres down slope near Chung Mei
- Motorcycle travelled along narrow Bride’s Pool Road known to be popular venue for illegal races
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
Bride’s Pool Road is known to be popular venue for illegal races. Photo: Handout