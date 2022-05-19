One of the 101 kittens seized in an anti-smuggling operation on Wednesday. Photo: Handout
Crime
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

More than 130 pedigree kittens, puppies confiscated in Hong Kong’s largest seizure of smuggled pets

  • Law enforcement officers find 101 kittens and 35 puppies, all expensive breeds, inside 17 plastic crates on speedboat intercepted in Tuen Mun
  • Man, 30, arrested aboard 10-metre-long boat during joint operation mounted by police and customs officers

Clifford Lo
Updated: 6:30pm, 19 May, 2022

