One of the 101 kittens seized in an anti-smuggling operation on Wednesday. Photo: Handout
More than 130 pedigree kittens, puppies confiscated in Hong Kong’s largest seizure of smuggled pets
- Law enforcement officers find 101 kittens and 35 puppies, all expensive breeds, inside 17 plastic crates on speedboat intercepted in Tuen Mun
- Man, 30, arrested aboard 10-metre-long boat during joint operation mounted by police and customs officers
