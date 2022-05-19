Some of the most chaotic and violent scenes of the 2019 unrest took place at Chinese University. Photo: Felix Wong
Some of the most chaotic and violent scenes of the 2019 unrest took place at Chinese University. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Telegram channel operator gets 6½ years’ jail for inciting violence, vandalism during 2019 Hong Kong protests

  • Ng Man-ho, 27, sentenced on seven incitement charges that stemmed from 42 provocative posts published on ‘SUCK’ channel between October 2019 and June 2020
  • Judge notes that defendant, though not committing the crimes himself, was just as culpable as the actual offenders

Brian Wong

Updated: 6:54pm, 19 May, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Some of the most chaotic and violent scenes of the 2019 unrest took place at Chinese University. Photo: Felix Wong
Some of the most chaotic and violent scenes of the 2019 unrest took place at Chinese University. Photo: Felix Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE