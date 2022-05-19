Some of the most chaotic and violent scenes of the 2019 unrest took place at Chinese University. Photo: Felix Wong
Telegram channel operator gets 6½ years’ jail for inciting violence, vandalism during 2019 Hong Kong protests
- Ng Man-ho, 27, sentenced on seven incitement charges that stemmed from 42 provocative posts published on ‘SUCK’ channel between October 2019 and June 2020
- Judge notes that defendant, though not committing the crimes himself, was just as culpable as the actual offenders
