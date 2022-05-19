Margaret Ng at an event for the 612 Humanitarian Relief Fund in August 2021. Photo: Edmond So
Former Hong Kong opposition lawmaker seeks court order for return of documents seized during probe into role in legal defence fund
- Barrister Margaret Ng applies for temporary ban on police to inspect evidence obtained in connection with inquiry into defunct 612 Humanitarian Relief Fund
- She requests that her solicitors be granted access to seized documents to ascertain whether any articles had been wrongfully placed under police jurisdiction
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
Margaret Ng at an event for the 612 Humanitarian Relief Fund in August 2021. Photo: Edmond So