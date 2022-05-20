Police arrested a 47-year-old man on suspicion of duping seven elderly residents out of HK$790,000. Photo: Warton Li
Hong Kong / Law and Crime

Hong Kong police arrest part-time cleaner for allegedly duping 7 elderly residents out of HK$790,000 by posing as sons

  • Source says 47-year-old suspect caught by police as he attempted to collect cash from seventh victim
  • Alleged swindler phoned victims and pretended to be son asking for bail money, force says

Clifford Lo
Updated: 3:22pm, 20 May, 2022

