Police arrested a 47-year-old man on suspicion of duping seven elderly residents out of HK$790,000. Photo: Warton Li
Hong Kong police arrest part-time cleaner for allegedly duping 7 elderly residents out of HK$790,000 by posing as sons
- Source says 47-year-old suspect caught by police as he attempted to collect cash from seventh victim
- Alleged swindler phoned victims and pretended to be son asking for bail money, force says
