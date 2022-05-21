Under the current government structure, the justice secretary has no politically appointed subordinate directly underneath her. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Creating deputy justice minister role solves problem of who’s in charge in Hong Kong when boss away, experts and department staff say

  • Unlike the chief secretary or finance chief, the justice minister does not have anyone to take over the portfolio in her absence
  • While splitting up the tasks among top department officials has worked, none of them are political appointees who can be easily fired if a mistake is made, experts note

Chris Lau
Chris Lau

Updated: 10:45am, 21 May, 2022

