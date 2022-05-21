The District Court in Wan Chai. Photo: Warton Li
Hong Kong protests: 2 judges accused of misconduct over cases linked to 2019 unrest cleared of wrongdoing after judiciary probes
- Judge Ernest Lin had asked members of the public in yellow masks in the viewing gallery to remove the face gear
- Magistrate Stanley Ho was accused of politically charged remarks over the arrest of a teen who had hurled petrol bombs at police facility
The District Court in Wan Chai. Photo: Warton Li