A police officer wields an OC launcher during a demonstration in October last year. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong police say officer pointed pepper solution launcher, not gun, at suspect after video of stand-off goes viral
- Clip shows about half-dozen officers surrounding suspect outside game centre in Jordan, with one brandishing pistol-shaped object
- But contrary to online claims weapon was revolver, force clarifies officer was holding OC launcher, a new riot-control device
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
A police officer wields an OC launcher during a demonstration in October last year. Photo: Sam Tsang