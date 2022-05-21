A police officer wields an OC launcher during a demonstration in October last year. Photo: Sam Tsang
A police officer wields an OC launcher during a demonstration in October last year. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Hong Kong police say officer pointed pepper solution launcher, not gun, at suspect after video of stand-off goes viral

  • Clip shows about half-dozen officers surrounding suspect outside game centre in Jordan, with one brandishing pistol-shaped object
  • But contrary to online claims weapon was revolver, force clarifies officer was holding OC launcher, a new riot-control device

Nadia Lam
Nadia Lam

Updated: 6:12pm, 21 May, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
A police officer wields an OC launcher during a demonstration in October last year. Photo: Sam Tsang
A police officer wields an OC launcher during a demonstration in October last year. Photo: Sam Tsang
READ FULL ARTICLE