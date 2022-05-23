Hong Kong’s Secretary for Security Chris Tang. Photo: Dickson Lee
exclusive | Hong Kong to ramp up security for handover anniversary, guard against ‘new threats’ including Covid-19, ‘home-grown terrorism’
- Security chief Chris Tang says all law enforcement agencies will be mobilised and preparations are in full swing to ensure guests’ safety
- Plans for mobilisation, operations and emergency response under way, with police equipment and technology also upgraded, Tang adds
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
Hong Kong’s Secretary for Security Chris Tang. Photo: Dickson Lee