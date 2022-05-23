Hong Kong’s Secretary for Security Chris Tang. Photo: SCMP
Hong Kong’s Secretary for Security Chris Tang. Photo: SCMP
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Hong Kong security minister says failure to take enforcement action against suspect on religious grounds against Vatican’s idea of justice

  • Arrest of Cardinal Joseph Zen was in accordance with the law and had nothing to do with his role in the church, says security chief Chris Tang
  • Not acting in accordance with the law would go against Vatican’s principle of justice, Tang adds

Christy Leung
Christy Leung

Updated: 9:00am, 23 May, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Hong Kong’s Secretary for Security Chris Tang. Photo: SCMP
Hong Kong’s Secretary for Security Chris Tang. Photo: SCMP
READ FULL ARTICLE