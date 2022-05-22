Hong Kong customs seizes HK$77 million worth of black-market cigarettes. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong customs arrests 3, seizes HK$77 million worth of black-market cigarettes
- Officers uncover 28 million illicit cigarettes in series of raids in the early hours of Sunday
- Law enforcement source says gang behind contraband used three industrial units in Chai Wan and Ap Lei Chau to store and repackage goods
