Hong Kong customs seizes HK$77 million worth of black-market cigarettes. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong customs seizes HK$77 million worth of black-market cigarettes. Photo: Handout
Crime
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Hong Kong customs arrests 3, seizes HK$77 million worth of black-market cigarettes

  • Officers uncover 28 million illicit cigarettes in series of raids in the early hours of Sunday
  • Law enforcement source says gang behind contraband used three industrial units in Chai Wan and Ap Lei Chau to store and repackage goods

Clifford Lo
Clifford Lo

Updated: 7:18pm, 22 May, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Hong Kong customs seizes HK$77 million worth of black-market cigarettes. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong customs seizes HK$77 million worth of black-market cigarettes. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE