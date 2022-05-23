Police Chief Superintendent Au Wing-leung. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Hongkongers report over 5,000 traffic violations in trial run of police’s new WeChat channel

  • Police superintendent Wong Ping-ping says she believes ‘a lot of people are actively using’ new reporting platform to report non-urgent traffic violations
  • WeChat was chosen as officers can preset the information required from users, including data about the person reporting and details about incidents

Harvey Kong
Updated: 7:07am, 23 May, 2022

