Police Chief Superintendent Au Wing-leung. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Hongkongers report over 5,000 traffic violations in trial run of police’s new WeChat channel
- Police superintendent Wong Ping-ping says she believes ‘a lot of people are actively using’ new reporting platform to report non-urgent traffic violations
- WeChat was chosen as officers can preset the information required from users, including data about the person reporting and details about incidents
