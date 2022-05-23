The force launched its annual crackdown on triad groups on May 20 and will continue for six weeks. Photo: Warton Li
Hong Kong police arrest over 230 people in first weekend of anti-triad operation ahead of city’s handover anniversary

  • Source says raids on triad-controlled premises conducted as part of ‘Thunderbolt 2022’, with police coordinating with counterparts in Macau, Guangdong province
  • Force confiscated HK$13 million worth of cash and gambling chips, as well as gaming tables, alcohol and narcotics during weekend’s raids

Clifford Lo
Updated: 6:42pm, 23 May, 2022

