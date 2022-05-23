Joseph Kam acknowledged at the District Court on Monday he had breached the trust placed in him as the second-in-command of the Department of Health’s Public Health Laboratory Services Branch over a span of 8½ years. Photo: Warton Li
Hong Kong health expert admits abusing position to dupe WHO, other bodies into paying over HK$4.25 million of research grants, service fees
- Joseph Kam, 64, falsely portrayed over the years that a microbiologists’ group he co-founded had official connections with local health authorities
- Former consultant microbiologist with Department of Health made bogus claims to World Health Organization and two other overseas institutions
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
Joseph Kam acknowledged at the District Court on Monday he had breached the trust placed in him as the second-in-command of the Department of Health’s Public Health Laboratory Services Branch over a span of 8½ years. Photo: Warton Li