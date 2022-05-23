Joseph Kam acknowledged at the District Court on Monday he had breached the trust placed in him as the second-in-command of the Department of Health’s Public Health Laboratory Services Branch over a span of 8½ years. Photo: Warton Li
Hong Kong health expert admits abusing position to dupe WHO, other bodies into paying over HK$4.25 million of research grants, service fees

  • Joseph Kam, 64, falsely portrayed over the years that a microbiologists’ group he co-founded had official connections with local health authorities
  • Former consultant microbiologist with Department of Health made bogus claims to World Health Organization and two other overseas institutions

Brian Wong

Updated: 7:27pm, 23 May, 2022

