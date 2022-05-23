The force has set up a unit targeting integrity of its officers. Photo: Warton Li
Hong Kong policeman suspected of offering sex services to men, arrested after being accused of stealing HK$6,000 from client

  • Same constable was last year suspended after being accused of raping woman, but the latter was then detained over misleading the force
  • Suspect likely to be suspended from duty while facing criminal investigation and disciplinary hearing over current case

Clifford Lo
Updated: 9:21pm, 23 May, 2022

