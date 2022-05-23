Law Society of Hong Kong president Chan Chak-ming. Photo: Sam Tsang
Law Society of Hong Kong president Chan Chak-ming. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Hong Kong’s Law Society forms panel to investigate national security police complaint against lawyers in connection to legal defence fund for protesters

  • Society president Chan Chak-ming confirms three-member committee to look into case involving now-defunct 612 Humanitarian Relief Fund
  • Post learned earlier that some barristers had allegedly taken money from fund, while telling judiciary they were providing pro bono services

Ng Kang-chung
Ng Kang-chung and Chris Lau

Updated: 9:18pm, 23 May, 2022

