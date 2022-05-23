A former project manager with a Hong Kong charitable organisation has taken his ex-employer to court for sacking him because he contracted Covid-19. Photo: Warton Li
Former project manager with Hong Kong charitable organisation sues ex-employer for sacking him over Covid-19 infection

  • M. Tariq is seeking HK$104,000 in damages from Gurkhas Group (G3S) Charity Foundation, which terminated his contract just one week into his employment
  • Second lawsuit in as many months initiated by Equal Opportunities Commission on behalf of people discriminated in the workplace after testing positive for Covid-19

Brian Wong

Updated: 10:30pm, 23 May, 2022

