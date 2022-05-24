(Left to right) Hui Po-keung, Cardinal Joseph Zen, Denise Ho and Margaret Ng outside West Kowloon Court. Photo: Sam Tsang
(Left to right) Hui Po-keung, Cardinal Joseph Zen, Denise Ho and Margaret Ng outside West Kowloon Court. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong’s Cardinal Joseph Zen, 5 others deny charges over alleged failure to register legal fund for protesters

  • Six appear before West Kowloon Court for the first time since arrest by national security police two weeks ago
  • Defence counsel say defendants will dispute whether the now-defunct 612 Humanitarian Relief Fund required registration under Societies Ordinance

Brian Wong

Updated: 12:37pm, 24 May, 2022

