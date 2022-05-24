Assistant Superintendent Lie Yan-ning of customs’ air cargo search with the illegal smoking products seized in Hong Kong. Photo: Yik Yeung-man
Assistant Superintendent Lie Yan-ning of customs’ air cargo search with the illegal smoking products seized in Hong Kong. Photo: Yik Yeung-man
Crime
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Hong Kong customs officers seize illegal smoking products worth millions of dollars at three control points

  • Heat-not-burn cigarettes, e-cigarettes and tobacco products confiscated
  • Contraband found in two weeks after ban comes into effect

Clifford Lo
Clifford Lo

Updated: 2:47pm, 24 May, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Assistant Superintendent Lie Yan-ning of customs’ air cargo search with the illegal smoking products seized in Hong Kong. Photo: Yik Yeung-man
Assistant Superintendent Lie Yan-ning of customs’ air cargo search with the illegal smoking products seized in Hong Kong. Photo: Yik Yeung-man
READ FULL ARTICLE