Assistant Superintendent Lie Yan-ning of customs’ air cargo search with the illegal smoking products seized in Hong Kong. Photo: Yik Yeung-man
Hong Kong customs officers seize illegal smoking products worth millions of dollars at three control points
- Heat-not-burn cigarettes, e-cigarettes and tobacco products confiscated
- Contraband found in two weeks after ban comes into effect
