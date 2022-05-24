Benny Tai has been remanded in custody since last year over a national security case. Photo: Winson Wong
Ex-Hong Kong academic and opposition activist Benny Tai gets 10 months’ jail in election expenses case
- Tai, 57, had last month pleaded guilty to four counts of illegally incurring election expenses
- He had admitted to the breaches in connection with ‘ThunderGo’ strategy that was aimed at maximising chances of opposition hopefuls in 2016 Legco election
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
Benny Tai has been remanded in custody since last year over a national security case. Photo: Winson Wong