An anti-terrorism drill at the Heung Yuen Wai boundary control point. Photo: Handout
Anti-terrorism drill with 100 officers staged ahead of expected visit by state leaders on Hong Kong’s 25th handover anniversary
- Code-named ‘Defender’, operation took place ahead of expected visit by state leaders next month to mark handover and oversee swearing-in of John Lee
- Firefighters sped to scene and officers were deployed to handle mock incident with car carrying suspected hazardous materials in simulated exercise
