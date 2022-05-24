An anti-terrorism drill at the Heung Yuen Wai boundary control point. Photo: Handout
An anti-terrorism drill at the Heung Yuen Wai boundary control point. Photo: Handout
Crime
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Anti-terrorism drill with 100 officers staged ahead of expected visit by state leaders on Hong Kong’s 25th handover anniversary

  • Code-named ‘Defender’, operation took place ahead of expected visit by state leaders next month to mark handover and oversee swearing-in of John Lee
  • Firefighters sped to scene and officers were deployed to handle mock incident with car carrying suspected hazardous materials in simulated exercise

Clifford Lo
Clifford Lo

Updated: 4:21pm, 24 May, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
An anti-terrorism drill at the Heung Yuen Wai boundary control point. Photo: Handout
An anti-terrorism drill at the Heung Yuen Wai boundary control point. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE