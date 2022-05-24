Police are searching for a truck driver wanted in connection with a fatal hit-and-run incident. Photo: Warton Li
Hong Kong police search city for truck driver after road worker dies in hit-and-run incident

  • Emergency personnel called to roadwork site near Nam Wan Tunnel after a 60-year-old man suffered multiple injuries during hit-and-run incident
  • Victim was taken unconscious to Yan Chai Hospital in Tsuen Wan, where he later died

Clifford Lo
Updated: 4:49pm, 24 May, 2022

