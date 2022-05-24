Customs officers including Senior Inspector Chow Wing-cheong with the items seized during the inspection. Photo: Jelly Tse
Man flying into Hong Kong from Brazil found with HK$4.6 million worth of cocaine, is first air traveller in 17 months arrested over drug trafficking
- Suspect, 63, stopped for inspection at airport by customs officers, who found nine slabs of suspected cocaine hidden in false compartments in briefcase, suitcase
- Initial investigation suggests suspect was paid US$1,000 to work as drug courier; previous case of air traveller trafficking dangerous drug at airport was in December 2020
