Customs officers including Senior Inspector Chow Wing-cheong with the items seized during the inspection. Photo: Jelly Tse
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Man flying into Hong Kong from Brazil found with HK$4.6 million worth of cocaine, is first air traveller in 17 months arrested over drug trafficking

  • Suspect, 63, stopped for inspection at airport by customs officers, who found nine slabs of suspected cocaine hidden in false compartments in briefcase, suitcase
  • Initial investigation suggests suspect was paid US$1,000 to work as drug courier; previous case of air traveller trafficking dangerous drug at airport was in December 2020

Clifford Lo
Updated: 6:30pm, 24 May, 2022

