Hong Kong police are investigating whether events to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the city’s return to Chinese sovereignty on July 1 are among targets of possible bomb plots. Photo: Warton Li
Hong Kong police probe whether 25th handover anniversary is target of possible bomb plots after arresting 3, seizing 30kg of chemicals
- Computer technician and his parents arrested in their flat, where a bedroom was converted into mini laboratory; around 30kg (70lbs) of chemicals for making explosives found
- Force insider says he does not rule out explosives could be intended for use during handover anniversary
