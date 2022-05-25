Plain-clothes officers pinning an off-duty constable on the ground on a footbridge in Central. Photo: Facebook
Police officer to be suspended for allegedly taking upskirt video of woman in Hong Kong’s financial district
- Suspect, 28, accused of taking mobile phone video of woman on Pedder Street footbridge, according to police
- Online photo shows five plain-clothes officers pinning off-duty constable on ground, with many onlookers
