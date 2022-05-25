Chief Inspector Cheng Sze-wai and Senior Inspector Chan Hok-lun at a press conference displaying the evidence. Photo: Jelly Tse
Chief Inspector Cheng Sze-wai and Senior Inspector Chan Hok-lun at a press conference displaying the evidence. Photo: Jelly Tse
Hong Kong, Macau police arrest 22 over money-laundering syndicate behind HK$2.2 billion in suspected crime proceeds

  • Police arrest four alleged core syndicate members during joint operation code-named ‘Deferscheme’ in series of raids
  • HK$84 million linked to 32 cases of deception, including 15 phone scams, six investment frauds and five internet love swindles

Clifford Lo
Updated: 5:53pm, 25 May, 2022

