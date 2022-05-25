The Personal Data (Privacy) Ordinance stipulates four categories of “specified harm” a person may suffer from doxxing. Photo: Shutterstock
Hong Kong’s privacy watchdog starts first prosecution under new anti-doxxing law, charging company director with illegally leaking personal data
- Anthony Ip, 31, faces four counts of divulging personal data of two individuals without their consent, including their names, home addresses and employers’ identities
- He either intended to cause ‘specified harm’ to the pair or their family members, or was being reckless as to whether victims would suffer such injury, charge sheet shows
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
The Personal Data (Privacy) Ordinance stipulates four categories of “specified harm” a person may suffer from doxxing. Photo: Shutterstock