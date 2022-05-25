Hong Kong police will roll out six new “Saber-toothed tiger” anti-riot armoured vehicles next month. Photo: Handout
6 new anti-riot armoured vehicles to hit Hong Kong roads in June as part of trial run ahead of 25th handover anniversary
- Dubbed ‘Saber-toothed tigers’ and manufactured in mainland China, new vehicles will replace existing three armoured trucks that have been in service since 2009
- New fleet will be on standby to prepare for the worst during handover anniversary, police insider says
