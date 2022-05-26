Three policemen have been suspended from duty after being arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to defraud. Photo: Felix Wong
Bad week for Hong Kong police grows worse as 3 officers suspended from duty following arrest

  • The three, along with who a source says is a retired sergeant, arrested over conspiracy to defraud
  • Earlier in the week, an officer was held on suspicion of taking an upskirt photo, while another was held in connecting with alleged theft

SCMP Reporters
SCMP Reporters

Updated: 9:53pm, 26 May, 2022

