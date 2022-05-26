Three policemen have been suspended from duty after being arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to defraud. Photo: Felix Wong
Bad week for Hong Kong police grows worse as 3 officers suspended from duty following arrest
- The three, along with who a source says is a retired sergeant, arrested over conspiracy to defraud
- Earlier in the week, an officer was held on suspicion of taking an upskirt photo, while another was held in connecting with alleged theft
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
Three policemen have been suspended from duty after being arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to defraud. Photo: Felix Wong