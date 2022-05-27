Fraudsters placed recruitment advertisements online to lure victims by offering them monetary rewards for e-shopping. Photo: Shutterstock
Con artists swindled nearly HK$100 million from Hong Kong jobseekers in first 4 months of year
- Amount of money scammers pocketed is 17 per cent more than HK$85.3 million residents lost in 1,063 cases in 2021
- Recently, two women and one man were reportedly duped out of HK$758,000 in total in ‘boosting sales’ scam
