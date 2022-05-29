Scammers have preyed on Covid-19 fears amid Hong Kong’s fifth wave, especially between February and March. Photo: Shutterstock
Coronavirus: HK$144 million lost to phone scammers in Hong Kong pandemic-related ruses over first 4 months of year

  • Among cases is student, 19, who received call while in quarantine from ‘Shanghai police’ accusing him of laundering money, and asking for HK$2 million in surety
  • Biggest victim is housewife, 40, who was duped out of HK$65 million – more than the total amount lost in 29 such cases for the whole of 2021

Clifford Lo

Updated: 8:30am, 29 May, 2022

