West Kowloon Court heard that Tong Cheuk-him had earned about HK$118,600 for performing ‘violent and cruel’ ceremonies with small animals. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong student pleads guilty to performing ‘violent and cruel’ acts on animals to fulfil clients’ heart’s desires
- The 19-year-old offered two types of services: the love ritual and the break-up ritual
- For decapitating a mouse and stabbing two frogs in their heads in two rituals, he received HK$20,000 from two unknown women
