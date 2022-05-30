West Kowloon Court heard that Tong Cheuk-him had earned about HK$118,600 for performing ‘violent and cruel’ ceremonies with small animals. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Hong Kong student pleads guilty to performing ‘violent and cruel’ acts on animals to fulfil clients’ heart’s desires

  • The 19-year-old offered two types of services: the love ritual and the break-up ritual
  • For decapitating a mouse and stabbing two frogs in their heads in two rituals, he received HK$20,000 from two unknown women

Brian Wong

Updated: 8:13pm, 30 May, 2022

