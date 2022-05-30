A statue of Lady Justice at the Court of Final Appeal. Photo: Sam Tsang
A statue of Lady Justice at the Court of Final Appeal. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Hong Kong commission recommends expanding background checks for sex offenders to personal tutors, volunteers working with children

  • However, Law Reform Commission stops short of calling for screening to become mandatory
  • Minor sexual offenders whose conviction has been treated as ‘spent’ after three years should not be scrutinised, it says

Chris Lau
Chris Lau

Updated: 8:52pm, 30 May, 2022

