A statue of Lady Justice at the Court of Final Appeal. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong commission recommends expanding background checks for sex offenders to personal tutors, volunteers working with children
- However, Law Reform Commission stops short of calling for screening to become mandatory
- Minor sexual offenders whose conviction has been treated as ‘spent’ after three years should not be scrutinised, it says
