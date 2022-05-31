Protesters destroy MTR facilities at New Town Plaza in Sha Tin in 2019. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Hong Kong protests: 3 jailed for up to 44 months over rioting in Sha Tin during 2019 unrest

  • Couple getting married this year among trio rounded up over offence near New Town Plaza
  • Judge slams three for ‘paying lip service’ by apologising for actions after previously denying allegations

Brian Wong

Updated: 3:29pm, 31 May, 2022

