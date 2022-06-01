A shrinking young workforce and general lukewarm interest in government jobs have further compounded Hong Kong police’s recruitment problems. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Hiring remains big challenge for Hong Kong police, even after lifting rule on 7-year stay for new recruits

  • Rule change from April 1 allowed only 15 applicants who would have been ineligible to qualify to join the force
  • The force has not met recruitment targets for the last two financial years and currently has about 5,000 vacancies

Harvey Kong
Updated: 8:15am, 1 Jun, 2022

