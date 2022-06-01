The Czech-made submachine gun had a sound suppressor with it. Photo: Hong Kong Police
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Hong Kong police seize submachine gun, ammunition during HK$3.6 million drugs bust, investigate whether radicals were planning attack

  • Police say they are looking into whether possession of weapon was triad-related or that radicals planned to launch attack in coming days
  • Skorpion vz. 61 Czechoslovak machine pistol was equipped with a sound suppressor, an extendable gunstock and a magazine

Christy Leung
Updated: 2:30pm, 1 Jun, 2022

