The Czech-made submachine gun had a sound suppressor with it. Photo: Hong Kong Police
Hong Kong police seize submachine gun, ammunition during HK$3.6 million drugs bust, investigate whether radicals were planning attack
- Police say they are looking into whether possession of weapon was triad-related or that radicals planned to launch attack in coming days
- Skorpion vz. 61 Czechoslovak machine pistol was equipped with a sound suppressor, an extendable gunstock and a magazine
