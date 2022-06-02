Former lawmaker Ted Hui is now in Australia. Photo: EPA-EFE
Fugitive Hong Kong politician Ted Hui found guilty of contempt of court in absentia for skipping bail in criminal cases

  • High Court judge declares Hui guilty after accepting justice department’s contention that the Australia-based ex-lawmaker had abandoned his right to defend himself
  • Prosecutors have slapped nine charges against Hui, alleging he harassed a man who filmed anti-government protesters and interrupted three Legislative Council sittings

Brian Wong

Updated: 12:58pm, 2 Jun, 2022

