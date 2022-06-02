The two Hong Kong men committed the offence in broad daylight outside Cheung Sha Wan Wholesale Vegetable Market on May 24, 2020. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong men plead guilty to manslaughter after attack on woman to steal her gold necklace proved fatal
- The woman suffered a 9cm fracture on her skull and bleeding in the brain, and died five days later
- One of the assailants sold the gold necklace for HK$12,400 to repay drug-related debts
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
The two Hong Kong men committed the offence in broad daylight outside Cheung Sha Wan Wholesale Vegetable Market on May 24, 2020. Photo: Handout