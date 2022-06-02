The two Hong Kong men committed the offence in broad daylight outside Cheung Sha Wan Wholesale Vegetable Market on May 24, 2020. Photo: Handout
The two Hong Kong men committed the offence in broad daylight outside Cheung Sha Wan Wholesale Vegetable Market on May 24, 2020. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Hong Kong men plead guilty to manslaughter after attack on woman to steal her gold necklace proved fatal

  • The woman suffered a 9cm fracture on her skull and bleeding in the brain, and died five days later
  • One of the assailants sold the gold necklace for HK$12,400 to repay drug-related debts

Brian Wong

Updated: 7:11pm, 2 Jun, 2022

