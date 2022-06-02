Police have warned online shoppers to be wary of sellers on social media platforms and to double-check the credentials of vendors. Photo: Shutterstock
Police have warned online shoppers to be wary of sellers on social media platforms and to double-check the credentials of vendors. Photo: Shutterstock
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Hong Kong police arrest 94 suspects for alleged role in nearly 900 scams during latest crackdown on e-commerce fraud

  • Police say suspects were allegedly involved in 892 incidents of e-commerce fraud, which collectively cost victims HK$5.5 million
  • Latest operation, which launched on May 15, included arrest of 5 suspects connected with group swindling buyers of video games, concert tickets

Ng Kang-chung
Ng Kang-chung

Updated: 8:22pm, 2 Jun, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Police have warned online shoppers to be wary of sellers on social media platforms and to double-check the credentials of vendors. Photo: Shutterstock
Police have warned online shoppers to be wary of sellers on social media platforms and to double-check the credentials of vendors. Photo: Shutterstock
READ FULL ARTICLE