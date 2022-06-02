Police have warned online shoppers to be wary of sellers on social media platforms and to double-check the credentials of vendors. Photo: Shutterstock
Hong Kong police arrest 94 suspects for alleged role in nearly 900 scams during latest crackdown on e-commerce fraud
- Police say suspects were allegedly involved in 892 incidents of e-commerce fraud, which collectively cost victims HK$5.5 million
- Latest operation, which launched on May 15, included arrest of 5 suspects connected with group swindling buyers of video games, concert tickets
