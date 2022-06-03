Two Telegram channels were shut down for allegedly disseminating private information without consent. Photo: EPA-EFE
Telegram shuts down 2 channels created under same name as account blocked for alleged doxxing after Hong Kong privacy watchdog report
- Channels shut down for allegedly disseminating private information without consent
- Original account called ‘sons find mum and dads’ was blocked in May for allegedly leaking personal information of officials
