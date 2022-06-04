A man and woman were found in a village house in Yuen Long with their dead baby. Photo: Jelly Tse
A man and woman were found in a village house in Yuen Long with their dead baby. Photo: Jelly Tse
Hong Kong couple arrested over murder of 14-month-old baby girl, after child found with crescent-shaped marks on neck

  • Man and woman in their 30s found in emotionally unstable state in their village house after police and emergency teams forced their way in upon receiving report
  • Baby was found lying on floor in another room, covered with towel and pack of diapers over body

Cannix Yau
Updated: 4:41pm, 4 Jun, 2022

