A man and woman were found in a village house in Yuen Long with their dead baby. Photo: Jelly Tse
Hong Kong couple arrested over murder of 14-month-old baby girl, after child found with crescent-shaped marks on neck
- Man and woman in their 30s found in emotionally unstable state in their village house after police and emergency teams forced their way in upon receiving report
- Baby was found lying on floor in another room, covered with towel and pack of diapers over body
