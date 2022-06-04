Two former executives of separate construction firms were sentenced to 4 years in jail each for their role in letters of credit scam. Photo: Warton Li
Hong Kong court sentences 2 former construction firm executives to 4 years in jail each for role in letters of credit scam
- Wang Xiaoshan, Lau Chung-hoi involved in scam to apply for three letters of credit from DBS Bank, with total value of transactions reaching HK$75 million
- Lau also convicted of laundering HK$10.5 million from scam, disqualified from being director of any company for six years
