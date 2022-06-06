A man has been charged after a video surfaced online of a Mercedes-Benz driving across a safety island and travelling against traffic on a busy Hong Kong street. Photo: SCMP
Alleged driver charged after online video shows car mounting safety island, travelling against flow of traffic in Hong Kong
- No one hurt, but ‘incident endangered the safety of other road users’
- Police vow to strictly enforce dangerous driving laws
