A man has been charged after a video surfaced online of a Mercedes-Benz driving across a safety island and travelling against traffic on a busy Hong Kong street. Photo: SCMP
A man has been charged after a video surfaced online of a Mercedes-Benz driving across a safety island and travelling against traffic on a busy Hong Kong street. Photo: SCMP
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Alleged driver charged after online video shows car mounting safety island, travelling against flow of traffic in Hong Kong

  • No one hurt, but ‘incident endangered the safety of other road users’
  • Police vow to strictly enforce dangerous driving laws

Clifford Lo
Clifford Lo

Updated: 3:41pm, 6 Jun, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
A man has been charged after a video surfaced online of a Mercedes-Benz driving across a safety island and travelling against traffic on a busy Hong Kong street. Photo: SCMP
A man has been charged after a video surfaced online of a Mercedes-Benz driving across a safety island and travelling against traffic on a busy Hong Kong street. Photo: SCMP
READ FULL ARTICLE