The hotline will support reporting by WeChat. Photo: Reuters
Hong Kong counterterrorism unit set to launch hotline for tip-offs on suspicious activities with cash rewards for useful information
- In the first stage, 6366 6999 hotline will support SMS and WeChat reporting features, but officers will not pick up incoming calls
- People who provide tips that prove crucial in detection of terrorism-related crimes will be rewarded with cash after judicial procedures have ended
