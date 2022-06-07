Commissioner of Police Raymond Siu. Photo: Jonathan Wong
exclusive | Hong Kong police chief warns viewers to avoid documentary about city’s social unrest over concerns of possible national security violations
- Police Commissioner Raymond Siu says anyone unsure of potential legal risks of watching documentary, Revolution of Our Times, should refrain from viewing it
- Chief of force also defends arrests during anniversary of Tiananmen crackdown, warns he would not rule out closing sections of Victoria Park again next year
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
Commissioner of Police Raymond Siu. Photo: Jonathan Wong