Commissioner of Police Raymond Siu. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

exclusive | Hong Kong police chief warns viewers to avoid documentary about city’s social unrest over concerns of possible national security violations

  • Police Commissioner Raymond Siu says anyone unsure of potential legal risks of watching documentary, Revolution of Our Times, should refrain from viewing it
  • Chief of force also defends arrests during anniversary of Tiananmen crackdown, warns he would not rule out closing sections of Victoria Park again next year

Christy Leung
Christy Leung

Updated: 7:00am, 7 Jun, 2022

