Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Hong Kong police to mobilise all officers for possible state leader visit at handover bash, force chief says

  • Police Commissioner Raymond Siu says security is more challenging this year because of rise in local terrorism
  • Six anti-riot armoured vehicles dubbed ‘saber-toothed tigers’ to be on standby, as well as elite squads

Christy Leung
Christy Leung

Updated: 8:06am, 7 Jun, 2022

Hong Kong’s police force will be mobilized in its entirety to protect the state leader and his entourage during a potential visit on the 25th anniversary of the city’s return to Chinese rule. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
