There has been an increasing trend in Hong Kong of products being infused with CBD. Photo: Nora Tam
There has been an increasing trend in Hong Kong of products being infused with CBD. Photo: Nora Tam
Drugs
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Hong Kong proposes banning CBD products within year, after one third of such items sold in city found to contain traces of illegal active ingredient in marijuana

  • Security Bureau proposed to list CBD under Dangerous Drugs Ordinance in bid to prevent circulation of products with the substance in city
  • Retailers, however, argue they should be allowed to sell CBD-infused products as long as long as items have been verified safe for use

Nadia Lam
Nadia Lam and Angel Woo

Updated: 10:52pm, 7 Jun, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
There has been an increasing trend in Hong Kong of products being infused with CBD. Photo: Nora Tam
There has been an increasing trend in Hong Kong of products being infused with CBD. Photo: Nora Tam
READ FULL ARTICLE