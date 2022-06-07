There has been an increasing trend in Hong Kong of products being infused with CBD. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong proposes banning CBD products within year, after one third of such items sold in city found to contain traces of illegal active ingredient in marijuana
- Security Bureau proposed to list CBD under Dangerous Drugs Ordinance in bid to prevent circulation of products with the substance in city
- Retailers, however, argue they should be allowed to sell CBD-infused products as long as long as items have been verified safe for use
