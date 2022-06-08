Woman arrested after a video of a couple having sex in broad daylight on the balcony of a flat was posted online. Photo: Facebook
Woman arrested for outraging public decency after video of couple having sex on flat balcony posted online
- Police are conducting a citywide search for her male partner
- Those who posted the video online could face charges, says barrister
